Alabama approves new primary elections if new GOP-drawn redistricting passes the courts

Montgomery, Alabama - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has signed legislation into law allowing the state to hold a new House primary if the courts approve a GOP-led redistricting plan for the 2026 midterm elections .

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed legislation into law allowing the state to hold primaries before the 2026 midterm elections. © IMAGO/Piemags

The legislation comes following the Supreme Court's decision in late April to strictly limit the use of race in the redrawing of electoral districts, effectively severing the Voting Rights Acts' ability to protect minorities.

In response to the Supreme Court decision, Alabama moved swiftly to push through a GOP-led redistricting package which will favor the Republican party in November.

If the plan is approved and the new map is used in the upcoming general elections, Alabama will need to hold a new round of primaries to select the candidates.

Ivey's legislation allows this to happen, pushing forward a plan allowing a special election in certain congressional and state senate districts.

"With this special session successfully behind us, Alabama now stands ready to quickly act, should the courts issue favorable rulings in our ongoing redistricting cases," Ivey said in a statement on Friday.

"I thank the Legislature for answering my call to address the issue in fast order," she said. "Alabama knows our state, our people, and our districts best."