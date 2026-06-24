Will Prince Harry finally reconcile with William on his visit to the UK?

London, UK – In a few weeks, it will finally happen: Prince Harry will travel with his family to the UK for the first time in many years and meet with King Charles. But what impact will this meeting have on the strained relationship with his brother, Prince William?

Prince Harry (l.) and his older brother, William, have been at odds for years now. © Collage: Serhii Okunev / AFP & Jordan Pettitt / POOL / AFP

The heir to the throne and his younger brother have been at odds for years: The rift began when Harry stepped back from royal duties and subsequently moved to the US.

In addition, the 41‑year‑old has leveled some shocking accusations against his older brother – including an allegation that William knocked Harry to the ground during an argument.

Can this relationship ever be repaired?

According to a source quoted by Page Six, they do not believe the meeting between Charles and Harry will change anything between the brothers.

"I think it is almost impossible to draw any conclusions about a reconciliation between Harry and William at this stage," royal commentator Amanda Matta said.

According to her, Harry and William's relationship is the "most strained" out of the entire royal family.

William is currently making a concerted effort to project strength and leadership. He is also said to be scrutinizing Charles' handling of emotionally charged issues – for example, the scandal surrounding the former Prince Andrew and his ties to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Another expert agreed, adding that she does not think the siblings will see each other during the visit: "I certainly wouldn’t expect anything to happen on this visit. I mean, you never know."