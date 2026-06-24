Ariana Grande accidentally drops NSFW snap on Instagram – and she has the best repsonse
Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande suffered a digital mishap after she accidentally dropped a NSFW snap on Instagram!
The 32-year-old singer celebrated the Los Angeles run of her Eternal Sunshine tour with a photo dump that featured a glimpse at Ari's boobs.
In the Stuck With U hitmaker's Tuesday post, she's captured in one photo crouching down to pet a working dog while sporting a checkered red dress.
Yet, eagle-eyed followers noticed that the dress's neckline gaped open enough to reveal a clear shot of her nipple!
The seemingly unintentional leak sent social media into a frenzy, as one fan user even joked on X, "Not Ariana leaking her titty on Instagram."
While the Positions artist has yet to remove said photo, she did address the "nip slip" with a hysterical clip featuring her longtime BFF, Elizabeth Gillies, via her Instagram stories.
As the two Nickelodeon alums sit in front of what appears to be a lavish CGI party backdrop, Elizabeth casually sips champagne before telling Ariana, "You have great tits, they're really beautiful," to which the Wicked star responds, "Thank you."
A classy response indeed!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@arianagrande