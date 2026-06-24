Ariana Grande accidentally drops NSFW snap on Instagram – and she has the best repsonse

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande suffered a digital mishap after she accidentally dropped a NSFW snap on Instagram!

Ariana Grande sent fans into a frenzy after sharing an image that featured a clear view of her nipples on Instagram. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@arianagrande

The 32-year-old singer celebrated the Los Angeles run of her Eternal Sunshine tour with a photo dump that featured a glimpse at Ari's boobs.

In the Stuck With U hitmaker's Tuesday post, she's captured in one photo crouching down to pet a working dog while sporting a checkered red dress.

Yet, eagle-eyed followers noticed that the dress's neckline gaped open enough to reveal a clear shot of her nipple!

The seemingly unintentional leak sent social media into a frenzy, as one fan user even joked on X, "Not Ariana leaking her titty on Instagram."

While the Positions artist has yet to remove said photo, she did address the "nip slip" with a hysterical clip featuring her longtime BFF, Elizabeth Gillies, via her Instagram stories.