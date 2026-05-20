Ariana Grande celebrates 10 years of Dangerous Woman with unreleased track and new art!

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande is marking a full decade since Dangerous Women dropped, and she's not letting the anniversary pass quietly!

Ariana Grande is celebrating the tenth anniversary of Dangerous Woman with a brand-new look and a special edition of the album, complete with a previously unreleased track! © MONICA SCHIPPER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, the 32-year-old pop star took to Instagram with a series of photos debuting a monochromatic reimagining of her iconic Dangerous Woman era.

Swapping out the classic 2016 black latex look, Ari stunned in an all-white bunny mask and ears, perfectly paired with a white corset dress and heels.

The striking look was crafted by celebrity stylist Law Roach, who is also masterminding the wardrobe for her upcoming tour.

Alongside the new photos, the gallery included nostalgic throwbacks from the original Dangerous Woman tour.

Ariana paired the visuals with an emotional caption dedicated to the milestone.

"Happy ten years of dangerous woman," she wrote, calling it "an album and era that will forever hold a very special place in my heart" and "thanking fans for "the most beautiful and pivotal memories."

Dangerous Woman (Tenth Anniversary Edition) is out now on digital platforms.

The 18-track release includes all the bonus tracks from the original deluxe edition, two songs from the 2021 digital reissue, and the previously unreleased track Knew Better Part Two.

Vinyl editions are available for preorder on her official website and ship on May 29.