Ariana Grande drops new music video – complete with Justin Long and a burning love spiral
Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande has unleashed a dark, cinematic nightmare in her new music video, starring Justin Long in a coffin-digging opening scene that quickly spirals into chaos.
In the hate that i made you love me music video, Ari opens with Justin Long shoveling dirt into a grave while smoking before tossing his shovel into his car and flicking a cigarette onto the burial site as he drives away.
The scene cuts underground to Ariana in a glowing blue LED room wearing a yellow dress and brown hair with half-up bangs, reading a composition book titled "insecurities."
As Justin drives, he throws away a Polaroid of her and begins seeing her appear in mirrors and on the road, only for her to vanish moments later.
The hallucinations escalate into a violent crash and a fiery car explosion, while the pop star continues to appear and disappear like a ghostly presence tracking his unraveling mind.
At home, he destroys keepsakes tied to their relationship as fire spreads throughout the house, turning emotional memory into literal destruction.
The chaos peaks inside the Bunny Hop diner, where multiple versions of Ariana appear across booths, including a waitress with a "Freak" nametag that fans believe teases a track from her upcoming album, petal.
Directed by Christian Breslauer, the video ends on a reversed power shift, leaving Ariana in control underground as fans dissect its symbolism.
What fans are saying about Ariana Grande's newest music video
Fans immediately flooded social media with theories, emotional reactions, and Easter egg breakdowns after watching the new music video, with many zooming in on the underground set details.
Several viewers noticed boxes in the LED-lit room labeled "trauma," "monsters," "things I should have said," "things I shouldn't have said," and "ignored feelings," alongside the composition book titled "insecurities."
Many believe these could be hidden or conceptual track titles tied to her upcoming album.
Reactions online were intense and emotional, with one fan writing, "made me cry. I loved the end with her chin up staring down on all of the bullshit. So beautiful and powerful," while another said, "still thinking about how they integrated almost 2 extra minutes so seamlessly that no matter how many times i rewatch it i still can’t tell, and all the little easter eggs so well integrated and subtle, love them."
Others called it "VIDEO OF THE YEAR" and added, "the goosebumps I f**king got, she is insane."
The diner sequence also sparked debate, with comments like "the diner waaaaait is this jeepers creepers inspired?"
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/YouTube/Ariana Grande