Ariana Grande drops new music video – complete with Justin Long and a burning love spiral

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande has unleashed a dark, cinematic nightmare in her new music video, starring Justin Long in a coffin-digging opening scene that quickly spirals into chaos.

Ariana Grande (r.) has dropped the music video for her newest single, hate that i made you love me, from her upcoming album petal. © Collage: Screenshot/YouTube/Ariana Grande

In the hate that i made you love me music video, Ari opens with Justin Long shoveling dirt into a grave while smoking before tossing his shovel into his car and flicking a cigarette onto the burial site as he drives away.

The scene cuts underground to Ariana in a glowing blue LED room wearing a yellow dress and brown hair with half-up bangs, reading a composition book titled "insecurities."

As Justin drives, he throws away a Polaroid of her and begins seeing her appear in mirrors and on the road, only for her to vanish moments later.

The hallucinations escalate into a violent crash and a fiery car explosion, while the pop star continues to appear and disappear like a ghostly presence tracking his unraveling mind.

At home, he destroys keepsakes tied to their relationship as fire spreads throughout the house, turning emotional memory into literal destruction.

The chaos peaks inside the Bunny Hop diner, where multiple versions of Ariana appear across booths, including a waitress with a "Freak" nametag that fans believe teases a track from her upcoming album, petal.

Directed by Christian Breslauer, the video ends on a reversed power shift, leaving Ariana in control underground as fans dissect its symbolism.