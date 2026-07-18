Ariana Grande "happy" with Ricky Alvarez as they pack on the PDA in New York City!

New York, New York - Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez were spotted having a cozy outing as insiders dish on their blossoming reunion!

Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez (l) enjoyed a stroll through Central Park while packing on the PDA. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@rickyrozay & @arianagrande

The exes were captured displaying some PDA during a stroll in New York on Thursday amid reports that the two are dating again.

Ariana and Ricky were seen walking through Central Park with the Wicked star's dog, Toulouse, as she sported a cropped long-sleeve black shirt with matching pants.

As for the 35-year-old dancer, Ricky rocked a sleeveless black top, camo pants, and a blue-and-orange New York Knicks hat.

The pair held onto each other during the outing and were even spotted going in for a kiss while the Side to Side hitmaker adorably stood on her tippy-toes.

Meanwhile, an Ariana insider told People that the pair, who first sparked reunion rumors in late June, are "happy and enjoying downtime between shows" of the singer's Eternal Sunshine tour.