Ariana Grande makes shock exit from American Horror Story season 13 – what happened?

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande has made an abrupt exit from American Horror Story season 13, with the pop star's tour reportedly to blame.

Ariana Grande will no longer appear in American Horror Story season 13, which debuts in September. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

According to a Friday report from Deadline, Grande has dropped out of the horror anthology's latest cast before shooting any scenes.

A shift in production dates for season 13 is said to have conflicted with Grande's ongoing Eternal Sunshine Tour, and the 33-year-old is no longer able to make the scheduling work.

FX recently confirmed that American Horror Story will return this September for a 13th season starring returning actors like Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, and Kathy Bates.

Grande was the only cast member announced last October who had not yet appeared in the series, but several newcomers – including breakout Love Story star Paul Anthony Kelly – have since joined the roster.

Though fans won't get to see her on the small screen, Grande will continue expanding her acting resume with a role in the comedy flick Focker-in-Law, which hits theaters in November.