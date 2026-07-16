Ariana Grande shows off insane Harry Potter impressions and drops new petal pics

New York, New York - Ariana Grande gave fans a little Wizarding World magic this week while promoting her Blur Butter lip balm. She also dropped a ton of new Instagram photos ahead of her upcoming album release!

Ariana Grande did full-on Harry Potter voices while promoting her Blur Butter lip balm - plus, she just dropped a "petal" photo dump that might be teasing her next music video! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@r.e.m.beauty & Instagram/@arianagrande

On Wednesday, the singer posted a TikTok to her r.e.m. beauty account promoting the Blur Butter lip balm, which launched back on June 5.

In the clip, she did impressions of a whole cast of Harry Potter characters, including the Weasley family, Dobby, Bellatrix Lestrange, Moaning Myrtle, Hermione Granger, and more.

Fans were floored by how spot-on her voices were, flooding the comments with reactions like "Wait is this actually her voice?! Her voice control is crazyyyy," "Dobby and Moaning Myrtle were 100/10," and "WHY IS SHE SO GOOD AT THIS??"

The 33-year-old singer has been a huge Harry Potter fan since childhood. Pottermore, now known as HarryPotter.com, sorted her into Slytherin, though Tom Felton – who played Draco Malfoy – once guessed she'd be in Gryffindor, per Billboard.

On Thursday, Ariana got fans buzzing about her new album with a photo dump captioned "petal season continued ... !"

The pics showed her in a dressing room with a ponytail and black dress, plus a film strip reading "Vista Vision 35mm Petal 7-11-26," a camera she was filming with, a box labeled "Pepper props," and a script reading "petal."

Fans think she's teasing the music video for petal, rumored to be the next single off the new album of the same name dropping on July 31.

Some are even speculating the "Pepper" label could be the nickname for her petal-era alter ego, similar to how "Peaches" became tied to her eternal sunshine era.