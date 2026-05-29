Is Ariana Grande's latest song a dig at fan scrutiny during her Wicked era?

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande 's highly anticipated new single off her upcoming album petal has everyone buzzing. But wait a minute... is this play about us?!

Ariana Grande attends the premiere of Wicked: For Good in New York on November 17, 2025. © KENA BETANCUR / AFP

The song hate that i made you love me, the first from her petal rollout, was released on Friday.

In it, the pop princess sings about judgmental perceptions made about her.

At first glance, it seems like this track is about a scorned lover – but Ariana has written about her relationship with the public before in hits like yes, and?.

So, it could be that the latest song is actually talking about the overwhelming scrutiny of her body and her love life that Ari experienced while working on and promoting the Wicked movies.

"I've held your projections when you've felt so insecure / Tell me, why is it this way? / Why you so hate to see women endure? / Is it really my fault you all gave me your hearts of your own accord? / I don't really think so," she sings.

The music video for the song – which stars the 7 rings singer and actor Justin Long – will drop on Monday, so there might be some more clues on the way to add fuel to the theory fire!