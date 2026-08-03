Is Ethan Slater reuniting with his ex-wife after Ariana Grande split?

Los Angeles, California - Insiders have clarified where Ethan Slater stands with his ex-wife, Lilly Jay, after splitting from Ariana Grande .

Ethan Slater (l) has been rumored to be reconciling with his ex-wife after splitting from Ariana Grande. © Alberto E. Rodriguez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

No, the Broadway star isn't reuniting with his former spouse, despite gossip suggesting that they're getting back together!

According to TMZ, Ethan and Lilly will "not be rekindling their romance," and though the clinical psychologist has "seen" the rumors, there is "no truth" to them.

Lilly insiders doubled down on this, saying "absolutely not" to the possibility of a future reconciliation, while noting that The Boys actor is "not trying to get back with her either."

Just to recap, Ariana and Ethan began dating shortly after he separated from his high school sweetheart, while the singer had also recently split from her former husband, Dalton Gomez.

Still, the two received backlash over the murky timeline of their romance – a response that only intensified after Lilly dished on dealing with the surprise divorce and raising her son with Ethan in the "shadow" of his new relationship in a bombshell essay for The Cut.