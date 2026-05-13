Blake Lively suffers blow as she keeps up Justin Baldoni legal battle after settlement

Los Angeles, California - Blake Lively's latest legal move amid her war with co- star Justin Baldoni has been shut down by the federal judge!

Blake Lively's request to submit more docs for the damages she's seeking from Justin Baldoni (l.) has been dismissed by a federal judge. © Collage: TIMOTHY A.CLARY & Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Judge Lewis J. Liman has denied the Gossip Girl alum's request to file additional briefs before he makes his final decision in the It Ends With Us co-stars' legal battle, according to TMZ.

Lively is still seeking legal fees and damages from the 42-year-old's defamation suit, which was tossed by the judge last June.

Despite settling their long-standing case, the 38-year-old has maintained that she's still entitled to compensatory damages from the dismissed suit.

Yet, per Star Magazine, Baldoni's legal team alleged that the Another Simple Favor actor "does not explain why" she believes additional docs are needed, which Liman ultimately sided with.

Both parties declared "victory" after the settlement that stemmed from Lively's sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit.

Lawyers for the Savages actor argued that the deal dispels the "fiction that Ms. Lively fabricated claims of sexual harassment and retaliation."