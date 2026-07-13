Britney Spears claps back over viral freeway pics: "I think I need to come out of the roof quite a bit more"

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has addressed those shocking images of herself hanging out of a moving car on the freeway!

Britney Spears clapped back after she was captured poking her upper body through a sunroof of a black SUV on the freeway. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@britneyspears

After the 44-year-old pop star went viral for her freeway stint, Britney took to Instagram on Friday to speak out on the incident.

The Toxic hitmaker's post featured a shot of the eyebrow-raising moment while dished in the caption, "What people see is two seconds of insanity of me arching me to the lords !!!!! yet the days and hours of my reality !!!!!! Nothing is what it seems."

Britney jokingly added, "Psss I think I need to come out of the roof quite a bit more."

An insider also defended The Woman in Me author's actions to the Daily Mail, explaining, "Britney just went through the sunroof for a quick moment."

"She wanted to see what the traffic was about up ahead because the cars came to a stop," the source continued, adding that the singer "used to do this all the time as a kid growing up in the South" and "didn't mean to do anything bad."