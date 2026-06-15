Cardi B celebrates Knicks championship win with racy 'fit check: "It's always my turn"

New York, New York - Cardi B showed off her goodies in a sexy look after the Knicks' latest NBA win!

Cardi B gave bodega baddie vibes in her sexy 'fit in honor of the Knicks' weekend win. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/iamcardib

The 33-year-old nearly busted out of her skimpy 'fit that she flaunted via social media on Sunday.

The Outside rapper sported a plunging, pink cutout shirt and low-rise, fitted jeans that featured lace-up butt cutouts.

Cardi accessorized her eye-popping attire with an orange purse and icy blue nails in honor of the team's recent massive win.

She cheekily captioned her post, "It isn't my fault that it's always my turn."

Later, the mom of three was captured in a viral video, sexy dancing and winding her hips while enjoying a beverage.

Cardi was the halftime performer at Game 3 of the NBA Finals, where she performed Bodak Yellow and Bodega Baddie.