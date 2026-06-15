Cardi B celebrates Knicks championship win with racy 'fit check: "It's always my turn"
New York, New York - Cardi B showed off her goodies in a sexy look after the Knicks' latest NBA win!
The 33-year-old nearly busted out of her skimpy 'fit that she flaunted via social media on Sunday.
The Outside rapper sported a plunging, pink cutout shirt and low-rise, fitted jeans that featured lace-up butt cutouts.
Cardi accessorized her eye-popping attire with an orange purse and icy blue nails in honor of the team's recent massive win.
She cheekily captioned her post, "It isn't my fault that it's always my turn."
Later, the mom of three was captured in a viral video, sexy dancing and winding her hips while enjoying a beverage.
Cardi was the halftime performer at Game 3 of the NBA Finals, where she performed Bodak Yellow and Bodega Baddie.
Donald Trump was also in attendance on the same night, which fans and the WAP rapper attributed to the Knicks losing that game.
Yet the poor omen wasn't permanent – the New York team made history last week by defeating the San Antonio Spurs, erasing a 29-point deficit at the last minute.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/iamcardib