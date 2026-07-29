Cardi B goes off on plastic surgery rumors: "I'm comfortable in my skin"

New York, New York - She is the drama! Cardi B had a fiery response to the speculation that she's gotten work done on her body.

Cardi B fiercely responded to fans questioning her slim figure during her recent Instagram Live. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@iamcardib

During her recent Instagram Live, the Bongos rapper slammed the rumors that she got any surgery done after debuting a teeny waist at Pacha New York.

Cardi fiercely told viewers, "Why every single time that I look snatched up, and I look f**king good, y’all always want to be f**king shady like, 'Oh, she got another surgery."

She defended, "When have y'all ever seen me have time off to get surgery? I'm very honest about surgery. I'm very, very honest."

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker reminded fans that after she gave birth to her son, whom she shares with Stefon Diggs, she "easily" lost weight due to going on tour.

She added, "And then I went through a breakup. Ladies, shall I say more?"

The gossip heightened after Cardi donned a bikini in new teaser – which also sparked some discourse over a bar she dropped.