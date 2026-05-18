Cardi B jokes about the heat at son Wave's baseball game: "I'm ready to pass out!"

New York, New York - Cardi B supported her son Wave at his baseball game in the hot sun!

Cardi B almost succumbed to the heat while attending her son Wave's baseball game. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/iamcardib

The WAP rapper worked up a sweat on Sunday when she was captured in a viral clip throwing the first pitch at the four-year-old's baseball match.

Cardi was filmed walking onto the field with Wave as the crowd chanted her name before she threw the ball towards the catcher.

Later, the Grammy-winner took to her Instagram Story to hilariously complain about the heat.

"This is why I say I'm such a girls' mom. A dance recital inside, I love it. I love a dance recital inside," Cardi joked.



She added, "Being outside in this heat for a baseball game, urgh, I can't handle it. I'm ready to pass out, I can't handle it."

The Up hitmaker shares Wave plus daughters Kulture (7) and Blossom (19 months), with her ex, Offset, while she also has a 6-month-old baby boy with NFL star Stefon Diggs.