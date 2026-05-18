Cardi B jokes about the heat at son Wave's baseball game: "I'm ready to pass out!"
New York, New York - Cardi B supported her son Wave at his baseball game in the hot sun!
The WAP rapper worked up a sweat on Sunday when she was captured in a viral clip throwing the first pitch at the four-year-old's baseball match.
Cardi was filmed walking onto the field with Wave as the crowd chanted her name before she threw the ball towards the catcher.
Later, the Grammy-winner took to her Instagram Story to hilariously complain about the heat.
"This is why I say I'm such a girls' mom. A dance recital inside, I love it. I love a dance recital inside," Cardi joked.
She added, "Being outside in this heat for a baseball game, urgh, I can't handle it. I'm ready to pass out, I can't handle it."
The Up hitmaker shares Wave plus daughters Kulture (7) and Blossom (19 months), with her ex, Offset, while she also has a 6-month-old baby boy with NFL star Stefon Diggs.
Cardi and Stefon seemingly hinted that they reunited after their messy split when they were spotted together during Mother's Day weekend.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/iamcardib