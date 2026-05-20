Elon Musk's ex Ashley St. Clair spills on his "weird" behavior after she got pregnant

New York, New York - Influencer Ashley St. Clair recently revealed that things with her billionaire ex Elon Musk grew "weird" after she got pregnant.

In a recent TikTok video, Ashley St. Clair (l.) claimed Elon Musk got "weird" after she revealed she was pregnant. © Collage: Jesse Grant / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & JOSH EDELSON / AFP

In a recently shared TikTok video, St. Clair described herself as a "former MAGA influencer" and said her relationship with Musk was "emotionally intimate."

She went on to detail the reasons why she pushed to have a child with Musk, explaining that she was already a single mom of one son from a prior relationship.

"So, when Elon was like, 'You should have kids, my only limited resource is time,' of course, it is appealing to do what I always wanted to – be a mom and not have to worry about the s**t going on in this economy," St. Clair said.

"I don't think that's crazy reasoning," she added. "My kids are always going to be taken care of."

St. Clair went on to claim that while Musk was "much more normal" when they were dating, the moment she got pregnant, things became different.

"It was very normal conversation. His demeanor was normal. I know I'm going to get roasted for this, but in private, he was funny, but then it just got so f**king weird, man," she claimed.