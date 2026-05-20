Elon Musk's ex Ashley St. Clair spills on his "weird" behavior after she got pregnant
New York, New York - Influencer Ashley St. Clair recently revealed that things with her billionaire ex Elon Musk grew "weird" after she got pregnant.
In a recently shared TikTok video, St. Clair described herself as a "former MAGA influencer" and said her relationship with Musk was "emotionally intimate."
She went on to detail the reasons why she pushed to have a child with Musk, explaining that she was already a single mom of one son from a prior relationship.
"So, when Elon was like, 'You should have kids, my only limited resource is time,' of course, it is appealing to do what I always wanted to – be a mom and not have to worry about the s**t going on in this economy," St. Clair said.
"I don't think that's crazy reasoning," she added. "My kids are always going to be taken care of."
St. Clair went on to claim that while Musk was "much more normal" when they were dating, the moment she got pregnant, things became different.
"It was very normal conversation. His demeanor was normal. I know I'm going to get roasted for this, but in private, he was funny, but then it just got so f**king weird, man," she claimed.
Elon Musk and Ashley St. Clair battle over custody
Musk – who is an advocate for pronatalism – has reportedly fathered 14 children, including six with his ex-wife Justine Wilson, three with musician Grimes, and four with Shivon Zilis.
Last year, St. Clair filed a petition for custody for her child with the New York Supreme Court, arguing that Musk was not present for their son's birth in September 2024, and "has met him only three (3) times and has had no involvement in his care and upbringing."
St. Clair is also suing the father of her child over disturbing, sexually explicit deepfake images created by Grok, the artificial intelligence of his X platform.
Cover photo: Collage: Jesse Grant / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & JOSH EDELSON / AFP