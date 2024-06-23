Mama Mia! Elon Musk reportedly fathers 12th child

Elon Musk is now reportedly the proud papa of twelve little ones! The 52-year-old's twelfth baby is said to have been born at the beginning of the year.

According to a report from Bloomberg, the baby was born earlier this year to his partner Shivon Zilis (38), the CEO of neurotechnology company Neuralink.

The couple welcomed their twins Strider and Azure into the world in November 2021, so the newborn would be their third child together – but the twelfth overall for the tech billionaire.

In addition to his three kids with Shivon Zilis, Musk shares three kids with the musician Grimes and five children (twins and triplets) with ex-wife Justine Wilson.

The name and gender of the new Musk baby is currently unknown and neither Zilis nor the Tesla founder himself have confirmed the rumors about the birth yet.

Although Musk often communicates his thoughts quite openly on the X platform, he tends to keep private topics such as his family under wraps.