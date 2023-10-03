Grimes sues Elon Musk over parental rights to youngest son
Los Angeles, California - Grimes has officially taken legal action against Elon Musk over custody of their three children.
Grimes - whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher - asked Musk several weeks ago to allow her to visit the children they share.
"Tell Shivon to unblock me, and tell Elon to let me see my son, or [please] respond to my lawyer," the since-deleted Twitter/X post read.
"I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart," Grimes further wrote, referring to Musk fathering twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis just a month before Grimes' second child was born.
Grimes had an on-off relationship with the Tesla CEO from 2018 to 2021. The couple had their first child together, son X Æ A-XII (X), in May 2020, followed by daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, aka Y, in December 2021.
In September, journalist Walter Isaacson's Elon Musk biography revealed that the SpaceX founder and Grimes secretly had a third child, a boy named Techno Mechanicus, whom they affectionately call Tau. It is unclear exactly when Tau was born.
Singer Grimes first learned of the addition to the family through Walter Isaacson's post on social media, which apparently made the mother of three nauseous.
Who will get custody of Elon Musk and Grimes' three children?
The father-of-eleven could now have three of his children taken away from him in a worst-case scenario, according to court documents filed on September 29 by their mother, Grimes.
The Genesis actor filed a "petition to establish parental relationship" in a California court, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.
However, a petition for child support or custody has yet to be filed. Neither Musk nor Grimes, who apparently separated for good before the birth of Zillis' twins in November 2021, commented on the difficult family circumstances.
However, Grimes and Zillis were able to mend fences, "I spoke with Shivon at length finally, which was long overdue. This wasn't her fault, plz don't be angry at her!" the 35-year-old wrote on Twitter/X.
"We respect each other a lot and we're excited to become friends and have the kids grow up together," she added. Now it seems it's up to Musk for that to happen.
