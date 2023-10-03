Grimes sues Elon Musk over parental rights to youngest son

Los Angeles, California - Grimes has officially taken legal action against Elon Musk over custody of their three children.

Elon Musk and Grimes share three children together, but Grimes says she hasn't been allowed to see her youngest son. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Grimes - whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher - asked Musk several weeks ago to allow her to visit the children they share.

"Tell Shivon to unblock me, and tell Elon to let me see my son, or [please] respond to my lawyer," the since-deleted Twitter/X post read.

"I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart," Grimes further wrote, referring to Musk fathering twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis just a month before Grimes' second child was born.

Grimes had an on-off relationship with the Tesla CEO from 2018 to 2021. The couple had their first child together, son X Æ A-XII (X), in May 2020, followed by daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, aka Y, in December 2021.



In September, journalist Walter Isaacson's Elon Musk biography revealed that the SpaceX founder and Grimes secretly had a third child, a boy named Techno Mechanicus, whom they affectionately call Tau. It is unclear exactly when Tau was born.

Singer Grimes first learned of the addition to the family through Walter Isaacson's post on social media, which apparently made the mother of three nauseous.