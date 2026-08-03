Harry Styles suffers another on-stage mishap at Mexico Together, Together concert!

Mexico City, Mexico - Harry Styles ' Together, Together run has gone viral again after his most recent blunder on stage!

Harry Styles had another mishap on stage while performing in Mexico City during his Together, Together tour. © Adrian Dennis / AFP

The 32-year-old British pop star had a slip-up during the second performance of his Together, Together Tour in Mexico City.

Harry was captured on Sunday donning a bright red blazer, black shirt, and matching pants, plus a multi-colored, floral tie, as he performed his hit song, Are You Listening Yet?.

But while skipping across the stage, the Watermelon Sugar singer slipped and fell backward before landing on the stage!

Thankfully, Harry quickly recovered by hilariously leaning to one side as he lay on the ground and resumed singing to the crowd.

The former One Direction member delayed his first show at the GNP Seguros Stadium on Saturday because of heavy rainstorms in Mexico City, per the Daily Mail.

Prior to this, Harry, who kicked off his run back in May, unexpectedly canceled his July 21 show in Brazil due to an "illness."