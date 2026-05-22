When are Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz planning to tie the knot?

London, UK - Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz have already begun planning their wedding after news of their alleged engagement broke last month!

Insiders have dished that Zoë Kravitz (l.) and Harry Styles plan to tie the knot in December. © Collage: Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Landmark Media

Per Page Six, the 32-year-old singer and 37-year-old actor prefer to keep their big day more low-key and are planning to have a "small wedding" with just close friends and family.

A source dished that the ceremony is expected to take place in the UK around Christmas.

This would be a pretty quick turnaround for the pair, as Zoë only began rocking what's believed to be her engagement ring in April.

She and Harry were first linked last August and have been photographed spending time together across the globe ever since.

An insider confirmed their engagement towards the end of April, saying that the former One Direction star is "completely smitten" with Zoë.

The Big Little Lies alum has been married before: she got hitched to fellow actor Karl Glusman in 2019, but the two got divorced in 2021.

After that, Zoë dated Channing Tatum for several years and even got engaged in 2023, but they split up a year later.

As for Harry, the Brit has had plenty of high-profile relationships, including flings with Kendall Jenner, Taylor Swift, and Olivia Wilde.