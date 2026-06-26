Zoë Kravitz shares a telling talk with Harry Styles' mom at his concert – are babies on the way?

London, UK – Babies on the brain? While pop star Harry Styles was fully focused on his Together, Together tour, his fiancée, Zoë Kravitz, was spotted talking with his mom, who is apparently convinced the two will start a family soon!

British singer Harry Styles (l.) and actor Zoë Kravitz are currently stirring up the rumor mill. © Collage: JULIAN HAMILTON & MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Most recently, the Watermelon Sugar performer and three‑time Grammy winner thrilled his fans at Wembley Stadium in London.

The 32-year-old's partner has been a loyal supporter during his run so far, and at his latest London show, Zoë took the opportunity to chat with her mother‑in‑law.

According to Heat, sources say Harry's mom can hardly wait to become a grandmother.

"Anne is absolutely thrilled about Zoe becoming her daughter-in-law," an insider dished.

The 58‑year‑old is convinced that it's "only a matter of time" before Harry and Zoë start a family – and it could happen faster than expected.

"Anne has been surprised at how traditional Zoë is, and she thinks she would make a fantastic mother," the source added.

Anne firmly believes her son has finally found his dream woman, and according to an insider, she's also certain that Harry and Zoë will have a rather large family.