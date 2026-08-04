Has Pete Davidson found a new celeb romance after messy Elsie Hewitt split?

Los Angeles, California - Pete Davison has seemingly moved on from his baby mama Elsie Hewitt just three months after their messy breakup went public.

Pete Davidson has been caught out and about on Monday – and it looks like a date! © ETHAN MILLER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Pete and Elsie split up back in May, five months after welcoming their daughter Scottie Rose.

Now the SNL alum has been caught out and about on Monday with Love Thy Nader star Sarah Jane Nader in Brooklyn.

Deuxmoi shared footage of the duo making their way to Pete's car, where he opened the door for her.

What do you think? That looks like date behavior if we've ever seen it!

The age gap between the 23-year-old Sarah Jane and 32-year-old Pete may raise some eyebrows, especially after his relationship with 30-year-old Elsie.

Granted, the comedian is known for dating older women like Kim Kardashian and Kate Beckinsale from time to time – maybe now he's giving "cougar" life a try for himself?

Pete's split from Elsie was messy, with the young mom soon after accusing him of not helping her raise their daughter.