Jennifer Lopez dances out the drama at Ariana Grande concert – with Ben Affleck's kid!

Los Angeles, California - Thank U, Next! Jennifer Lopez turned heads at Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine tour stop on Saturday, proving she is more than ready to dance the night away.

Jennifer Lopez (pictured) was spotted at Ariana Grande's LA concert over the weekend, and fans are convinced her dance moves sent a subtle message to her exes. © Collage: Screenshot/X/@jlobrasil & IMAGO / News Licensing

J.Lo made a stylish appearance at the packed Kia Forum, bringing a special crew along for the ride.

She was spotted with her child, 18-year-old Emme, and her ex Ben Affleck's teen Seraphina.

Rocking an oversized cream top with dramatic sleeves, wide-leg pants, a skinny belt, and amber sunglasses, the 56-year-old looked effortlessly chic as she blended into the VIP crowd.

She also carried a luxe crocodile handbag, per a photo shared by Page Six, and looked every bit the pop icon enjoying a rare night off.

During the concert, Jennifer was spotted snapping photos with fans and letting loose to several tracks on the setlist, including Ariana's hits hate that i made you love me and we can't be friends (wait for your love).

But there was one specific moment during the show that instantly sent social media into overdrive!

As Ari's iconic breakup anthem Thank U, Next started to play, J.Lo didn't skip a beat, enthusiastically dancing and playfully waving right as the song's famous "next" lyric hit.

Fans instantly wondered if the single star was sending a cheeky, subtle message to her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.