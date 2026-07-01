Jennifer Lopez drops hot take on breakups after Ben Affleck split: "We should have a party"

New York, New York - Jennifer Lopez got loud about breakups following her high-profile divorce from Ben Affleck !

Jennifer Lopez says people should have a party after going through a breakup! © Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday's episode of Subway Takes, the Office Romance star gave an optimistic perspective on relationships ending.

"Breakups are not a failure. I honestly feel like it's a launchpad into your next best self. We should have a party when we break up!" Lopez told host Kareem Rahma.

She continued, "People should say, 'You broke up? Congratulations,' because one, you made a decision. Two, it was probably the best thing for everybody."

J.Lo, who was also married to Marc Anthony and was engaged to Alex Rodriguez, insisted, "I just feel like the biggest growth spurts I've had emotionally, mentally, psychologically have always come from a heartbreak."

The 56-year-old added, "And that's not just in romantic relationships, that's in work heartbreaks, all of it."