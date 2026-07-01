Jennifer Lopez drops hot take on breakups after Ben Affleck split: "We should have a party"
New York, New York - Jennifer Lopez got loud about breakups following her high-profile divorce from Ben Affleck!
On Tuesday's episode of Subway Takes, the Office Romance star gave an optimistic perspective on relationships ending.
"Breakups are not a failure. I honestly feel like it's a launchpad into your next best self. We should have a party when we break up!" Lopez told host Kareem Rahma.
She continued, "People should say, 'You broke up? Congratulations,' because one, you made a decision. Two, it was probably the best thing for everybody."
J.Lo, who was also married to Marc Anthony and was engaged to Alex Rodriguez, insisted, "I just feel like the biggest growth spurts I've had emotionally, mentally, psychologically have always come from a heartbreak."
The 56-year-old added, "And that's not just in romantic relationships, that's in work heartbreaks, all of it."
Is J.Lo ready to date again?
The I'm Real hitmaker continued, "It's the only time you dig. You're like, 'What the f**k happened? How do I do this? Why do I keep doing this? Or why didn't that happen? What could I have done better?'"
She noted, "You change yourself completely."
J.Lo previously admitted that she held herself accountable for her role in her 2024 split from the Oscar winner.
The actor-singer recently sparked dating rumors with her latest co-star, Brett Goldstein – which she cheekily shut down.
But J.Lo did dish on what she's looking for in a future partner, adding, "I don't discriminate. I like skinny guys. I like a chunk around the middle. I like beards, I like clean shaven, it doesn't matter. It's the person inside."
Cover photo: Collage: Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP