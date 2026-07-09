Justin Baldoni and wife Emily break silence on the "pain" and "injustice" of Blake Lively legal war: "So much to unpack"

Los Angeles, California - Justin Baldoni and his wife Emily finally addressed the "painful" legal dispute with Blake Lively and why they chose to stay silent on the matter for the last two years.

Justin Baldoni (l) and his wife Emily Baldoni (r) finally addressed the explosive legal battle with Blake Lively in a new video. © Screenshot/Instagram/justinbaldoni & emilybaldoni

In a video shared via Instagram on June 8, the couple addressed the intense legal battle stemming from the drama on the set of It Ends With Us.

"We have not spoken publicly for the better part of the last two years, and it's not because we haven't had anything to say," Justin began.

"Because lord knows we have, but it just felt like every time we went to make a video like this, we wanted to speak, something was telling us not to," the director continued.

"It just didn't feel like the right time, and we were talking about it and feeling into it and praying about it."

Emily chimed in, saying, "This feels like the moment," and added that "there's so much to say."

The 42-year-old was accused by the Gossip Girl alum of sexual harassment and orchestrating an online smear campaign against her during the production of the romance-drama film.