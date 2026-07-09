Justin Baldoni and wife Emily break silence on the "pain" and "injustice" of Blake Lively legal war: "So much to unpack"
Los Angeles, California - Justin Baldoni and his wife Emily finally addressed the "painful" legal dispute with Blake Lively and why they chose to stay silent on the matter for the last two years.
In a video shared via Instagram on June 8, the couple addressed the intense legal battle stemming from the drama on the set of It Ends With Us.
"We have not spoken publicly for the better part of the last two years, and it's not because we haven't had anything to say," Justin began.
"Because lord knows we have, but it just felt like every time we went to make a video like this, we wanted to speak, something was telling us not to," the director continued.
"It just didn't feel like the right time, and we were talking about it and feeling into it and praying about it."
Emily chimed in, saying, "This feels like the moment," and added that "there's so much to say."
The 42-year-old was accused by the Gossip Girl alum of sexual harassment and orchestrating an online smear campaign against her during the production of the romance-drama film.
Justin and Emily Baldoni are "healing" after settlement with Blake Lively
Baldoni denied the allegations and filed a $400 million countersuit against his co-star and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, which was later dismissed.
In a shocking turn of events, both parties reached a settlement in May for the other case, thus avoiding a trial.
Lively is now seeking more than $8 million from the Jane the Virgin star after US District Judge Lewis J. Liman ruled that the 38-year-old is entitled to reimbursement of her attorney and litigation costs.
Baldoni and his wife said that they won't cover everything in their message.
While they expressed their "gratitude," Emily said that it "doesn't negate the injustice and the pain that we have also felt in the last few years."
Emily maintained that "the truth and the facts have spoken for themselves," while Baldoni noted that the couple is "healing" after their legal ordeal.
"If you’ve ever been through something traumatic, you know that healing isn't linear," Justin said. "It looks different every day."
Cover photo: Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/justinbaldoni & emilybaldoni