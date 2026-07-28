Justin Baldoni ordered to pay up over failed defamation suit against New York Times

New York, New York - Justin Baldoni 's production company, Wayfarer Studios, must pay up over its defamation lawsuit against The New York Times, which was tossed by a judge last summer.

Justin Baldoni's production company owes more than $171,000 to The New York Times over its failed defamation suit. © TIMOTHY A.CLARY / AFP

On Monday, The New York Times was awarded over $171,000 in a decision handed down by New York Supreme Court Justice Gerald Lebovits, per People.

Baldoni's company had sued the outlet over its reporting on the sexual harassment and retaliation allegations made against the 42-year-old actor by his It Ends With Us co-star, Blake Lively.

But Wayfarer's claims of defamation were ultimately dismissed by US District Judge Lewis J. Liman in June, leading The New York Times to file a separate lawsuit seeking legal fees from the production company.

"The underlying federal action here arose from publicly posted media coverage... about a legal proceeding brought by a prominent actress," the judge wrote in Monday's decision.

Baldoni had also sued Lively herself for alleged defamation, but that case was also dismissed.

The co-stars reached a surprise settlement back in May over Lively's initial case against him, which had been cut down by a judge to include only three of her 13 claims.

Following the settlement, the Gossip Girl star is now demanding millions from Baldoni in legal fees that stem from her efforts to fight the dismissed defamation suit.

On Tuesday, Baldoni's wife made some headlines for seemingly throwing some shade at Lively amid the high-profile legal drama.