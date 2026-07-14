Justin Baldoni pushes back against Blake Lively's "excessive" request for legal fees

New York, New York - Justin Baldoni 's legal team has pushed back at Blake Lively's "excessive" request for legal fees after the It Ends With Us co-stars' surprise settlement.

Justin Baldoni (l) has asked a judge to deny or "substantially reduce" Blake Lively's request for more than $8 million in legal fees. © Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo & Everett Collection

On Monday, the 42-year-old's attorneys urged a judge to reject or "substantially reduce" Lively's request, per People.

Lively has asked Baldoni for more than $8 million, which her team claims was required to fight the actor-director's defamation lawsuit.

Baldoni's team slammed her request as "anything but a typical fee motion" and argued that her legal team charged "excessive" rates.

His lawyers further claimed that the case was overstaffed, writing that there were "multiple lawyers at the same hearings" and "numerous charges for lawyers conferencing, conferring, or strategizing with one another".

The pair's legal battle began in December 2024 when Lively sued Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and retaliation. Baldoni fired back with a defamation suit against his 38-year-old co-star as well as The New York Times over its reporting on Lively's claims.

Both of his defamation suits were dismissed, and the two ultimately avoided going to trial by reaching a settlement regarding Lively's accusations, which a judge had cut from 13 claims to just three.