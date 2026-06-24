Kendall Jenner visits Jacob Elordi's native Australia as they make things "official"

Byron Bay, Australia - Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi went down under ahead of the actor's birthday!

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi (l.) are said to be "inseparable" after being spotted in Australia ahead of the Euphoria star's 29th birthday. © Screenshot/Instagram/udon.shin.official

The supermodel was spotted with the Wuthering Heights star in his home country on Tuesday.

For their latest international trip, the lovebirds coordinated in bright rain coats, with Kenny sporting a blue covering and matching bandana.

As for Jacob, he opted for a yellow jacket and a baseball cap while walking his dog.

The sighting comes as an insider spilled to Page Six that Kendall and Jacob have "taken the next step in their relationship" and "made things official."

They explained that the reality star "definitely sees a future" with The Kissing Both actor, and the two "have basically been inseparable since they started dating."

The source shared that Kendall and Jacob are "just in that phase where they want to do everything together and things have gotten pretty serious."