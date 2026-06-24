Kendall Jenner visits Jacob Elordi's native Australia as they make things "official"
Byron Bay, Australia - Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi went down under ahead of the actor's birthday!
The supermodel was spotted with the Wuthering Heights star in his home country on Tuesday.
For their latest international trip, the lovebirds coordinated in bright rain coats, with Kenny sporting a blue covering and matching bandana.
As for Jacob, he opted for a yellow jacket and a baseball cap while walking his dog.
The sighting comes as an insider spilled to Page Six that Kendall and Jacob have "taken the next step in their relationship" and "made things official."
They explained that the reality star "definitely sees a future" with The Kissing Both actor, and the two "have basically been inseparable since they started dating."
The source shared that Kendall and Jacob are "just in that phase where they want to do everything together and things have gotten pretty serious."
The A-list couple are apparently staying overseas for Jacob's 29th birthday on Friday, as the "plan is for them to celebrate together in Australia."
Clearly, nothing's wuthering in this romance!
Cover photo: Collage: VALERIE MACON & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP