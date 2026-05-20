Why Kylie Jenner is "excited" about Kendall and Jacob Elordi's romance after viral double date
Los Angeles, California - Just like the rest of the world, Kylie Jenner is ecstatic about Kendall's budding romance with Jacob Elordi - and here's why!
According to People, the Jenner sisters' recent double date with Jacob and Timothée Chalamet proved that they have "similar personalities and lifestyles," and they "all really get along."
An insider dished that the Khy founder "really likes" the Euphoria star, explaining that "she's excited Kendall is spending time with him."
Timothée Chalamet, who's been dating Kylie for three years now, was also "friendly" with Jacob before he started getting close to the supermodel.
The tipster tattled that Timothée and Jacob "spent a lot of time around each other during the award season and naturally run in similar circles."
Kendall and Jacob's romance heats up!
The informant added that the Oscar-nominees bonded over their similar attitudes toward fame, adding, "They're both actually pretty low-key. They like to stay out of the spotlight when they can. They have a lot of respect for each other."
Kendall and Jacob's relationship has been heating up – especially after the two took a trip to Hawaii!
Another source shared that their trip to the Aloha State "changed everything" and allowed the budding couple to get "super close." Are these two the real deal? Stay tuned!
Cover photo: Collage: Monica Schipper & Amy Sussman & Chris Delmas / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP