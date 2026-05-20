Why Kylie Jenner is "excited" about Kendall and Jacob Elordi's romance after viral double date

Los Angeles, California - Just like the rest of the world, Kylie Jenner is ecstatic about Kendall 's budding romance with Jacob Elordi - and here's why!

Kylie Jenner (l.) is very invested in Kendall's romance with Jacob Elordi (r.) and approves of the A-lister dating her sister. © Collage: Monica Schipper & Amy Sussman & Chris Delmas / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to People, the Jenner sisters' recent double date with Jacob and Timothée Chalamet proved that they have "similar personalities and lifestyles," and they "all really get along."

An insider dished that the Khy founder "really likes" the Euphoria star, explaining that "she's excited Kendall is spending time with him."

Timothée Chalamet, who's been dating Kylie for three years now, was also "friendly" with Jacob before he started getting close to the supermodel.

The tipster tattled that Timothée and Jacob "spent a lot of time around each other during the award season and naturally run in similar circles."