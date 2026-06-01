Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi heat up romance with Tokyo sighting!

Tokyo, Japan - Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have taken their budding romance international, per their latest sighting!

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi (r.) were seen having a cozy date while vacationing in Tokyo. © Collage: Frazer Harrison & Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday, the supermodel and the Euphoria alum were captured enjoying Tokyo – and some ramen – in viral snaps.

DeuxMoi dished that the lovebirds joined photographer Renell Medrano and a group of friends for dinner at a local izakaya.

An eyewitness tattled, "Kendall and Jacob were there with Renell Medrano and some other friends. There were a few people I didn't recognize."

"They were very cute and shared a ramen," the insider noted.

Per the tipster, while the group stayed behind for drinks, Kendall and Jacob dipped off, adding, "The two of them left way before the rest of the group. Everyone else stayed a lot longer for drinks."

Since sparking dating rumors in April, the 30-year-old reality star and the 28-year-old actor haven't been shy about their affection for one another.