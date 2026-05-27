Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi want to be together "all the time" after latest date night!

Los Angeles, California - More tea has been spilled on Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi's romance after their most recent date night!

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi (l.) are apparently getting more serious after their latest outing. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER & Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Wuthering Heights star and the supermodel were spotted having an intimate outing in Montecito during Memorial Day weekend.

Now, insiders are telling Star Magazine that things are getting even more serious between them!

A tipster tattled that Jacob wants to be with Kendall "all the time and is very sincere," to the point that he apparently skipped this year's Cannes Film Festival!

Yet, the 28-year-old has reportedly been warned by her friends that the Euphoria alum is a "heartbreaker."

"She's aware of his reputation. She's vowed to stay grounded," the insider noted, adding that she's relying on her sister, Kylie, for advice on "dating a movie star," as the younger Jenner is currently linked to Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet.

Kendall and Jacob, who first sparked dating chatter in April, were reportedly "very affectionate" towards each other during their latest date.