Kendall Jenner wants to shield Jacob Elordi from Kardashian-Jenner chaos: "Very few men survive that"

Byron Bay, Australia - Kendall Jenner is head over heels for Jacob Elordi, but she's reportedly refusing to let her family's fame interfere with their romance!

Kendall Jenner is said to be protecting her romance with Jacob Elordi (c.) from the chaos of dating a member of her family. © Collage: Savion Washington / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/udon.shin.official

Per Page Six, the 28-year-old is trying to "shield" the Euphoria alum from the craziness that comes from dating one of the reality TV family members.

An insider spilled that Jacob is "the first guy" Kendall has been "crazy about in years," explaining, "She's not rushing to throw him into the Kardashian machine."

They noted, "Very few men survive that."

The supermodel just traveled with the Wuthering Heights actor to his native Australia – their third international sighting since sparking dating rumors earlier this year.

Kendall and Jacob have been keeping their relationship very private, but the pair did dabble in a public double date with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet in Los Angeles last month.

Yet the source suggested that the outing may be the last for some time, as the couple is trying to avoid the spotlight.