Kim Kardashian flashes bedazzled thong amid Monaco take-over with Lewis Hamilton

Monte Carlo, Monaco - Kim Kardashian rocked a daring look amid her Monaco takeover – and displayed some PDA with Lewis Hamilton!

Kim Kardashian bared her backside while enjoying her time in Monaco with Lewis Hamilton. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

In Kim's latest Instagram post, the SKIMS co-founder modeled a glittery black dress that was once worn by Kate Moss aboard a white yacht.

The 45-year-old struck several poses in the sexy, long-sleeved gown featuring a mock neck, plus a plunging back where Gucci's crystal-encrusted "G" logo is seen on her matching thong.

Kim's hair was styled in a messy up-do while she sported a natural glam, nude lip, and minimal jewelry.

Before this, The Kardashians alum was caught smooching the F1 racer on the same boat off the French Riviera coast.

Kim touched down in Monte Carlo days ago to support Lewis at the Monaco Grand Prix with her sister, Khloé.

At the event, the All's Fair star wore several head-turning 'fits, including a nude body-con backless gown.