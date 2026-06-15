Kim Kardashian gushes over boo Lewis Hamilton's 1st Ferrari win!

Montmeló, Spain - Kim Kardashian celebrated Lewis Hamilton's Formula 1 victory for Ferrari – and the racer equally gushed over his girlfriend!

Kim Kardashian (r) praised Lewis Hamilton (l) after the British racer took first place at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix. © Collage: Geoff Robins / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

The 41-year-old Brit crossed the finish line in first place at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix in Montmeló on Sunday, June 14.

Immediately following his epic win, Lewis FaceTimed Kim, who praised her boyfriend by reportedly saying over the phone, "I can't believe it, you killed it! We're so proud of you."

The driver was also heard telling the SKIMS mogul that his victory felt "unreal."

Later, Kim took to her Instagram Story to share an image of Lewis being cheered on by his teammates and pasted a gold trophy emoji next to a red heart emoji on the post.

The Kardashians star – who began dating the Ferrari driver earlier this year – also supported him at the Monaco Grand Prix where he scored second place.