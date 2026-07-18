Lewis Hamilton drops loved-up post with Kim Kardashian: "Hold your people close"

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho - Lewis Hamilton shared more intimate moments from his lake trip with Kim Kardashian amid the mogul's recent tragic loss.

Lewis Hamilton joined Kim Kardashian (r) and her loved ones on their annual trip to Lake Coeur d'Alene. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@lewishamilton

The Formula One racer is focusing on the important things in life after Kim's grandmother, Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon, passed away at the age of 91 earlier this week.

Lewis' latest Instagram dump highlighted his time at Lake Coeur d'Alene, including jet skis, hiking, and a group shot with The Kardashians star and her two kids, Psalm (7) and Chicago (8).

The 41-year-old British driver also shared a sweet snap of him and Kim by the lake, followed by a clip of the couple hilariously falling into the water.

He also added selfies with his niece Willow and nephew Kaiden to the post, which he captioned, "hold your people close."

The pointed message follows his girlfriend's touching tribute to her late grandmother after Kris Jenner announced the matriarch's passing on Thursday.