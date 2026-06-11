Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet rock matching denim looks at NBA Finals!

New York, New York - Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were court-side ready with their coordinating looks at Game 4 of the NBA Finals!

Kylie Jenner (l) and Timothée Chalamet (r) celebrated the New York Knicks historic win at Game 4 of the NBA Finals. © Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Kimothée was front-and-center at Wednesday's game when the New York Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs after losing Game 3.

The Khy founder and the Dune star were captured sweetly holding hands while entering Madison Square Garden in matching Knicks-themed 'fits.

Kylie rocked a white tank top, straight-leg jeans with bright orange Chrome Hearts crosses, a denim jacket that she carried in her hand, and silver, scrappy heels.

Timothée also sported an oversized, Chrome Hearts denim jacket with similar designs, matching jeans, and Timberlands.

The die-hard Knicks super-fan was among the numerous celebs, including Taylor Swift, who erupted in the stands after the Knicks staged a 29-point historic comeback during the second half.

In a viral video, Timothée is even seen going shirtless with a group of fans after the epic win.