Lizzo's new album flops as low first week sales shock fans

Los Angeles, California - Lizzo 's new album Bitch has got people talking after selling only 2,649 copies in its first week, followed by a huge drop to 650 in week 2.

New numbers for Lizzo's new album B*tch show a sharp week-two drop after a quiet debut following its June 5 release. © IVAN APFEL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The new album, which came out on June 5, is the Grammy winner's newest project, but it has started with way lower sales compared to when she used to rule the charts.

In its first week, Bitch sold 2,649 copies, according to Entertainment Weekly, before dropping to just 650 copies as hype quickly died down in its second week.

The release follows a messy couple of years for Lizzo, who faced a lawsuit back in 2023 from former backup dancers alleging misconduct, including claims of a hostile work environment and inappropriate behavior.

She has denied the claims, and parts of the case have been dismissed in court.

Music experts say that people still judging her for that drama could be one reason the album isn't doing well, along with changes in how people listen to music and heavy competition from other pop stars.

Lizzo previously talked about fewer fans listening to her music even before the drop, saying that how the popularity of streaming over the radio has hurt her sales numbers.

"Not to mention the very obvious & public attack on my career changed things," she added in the pointed post.