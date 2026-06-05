Madonna shocks fans with Pride Month pop-up concert in Times Square

New York, New York - To the delight of hundreds of lucky fans, Madonna suddenly materialized in New York's Times Square on Thursday night for a surprise pop-up concert .

Madonna shocked fans on Thursday night with a 15-minute pop-up concert in New York's Times Square. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press

The 67-year-old pop icon strutted her stuff in a pink corset, blue bra, thigh-highs, and blue shades to promote her upcoming album Confessions II and kick off Pride Month.

Fans had short notice to show up in the landmark Manhattan plaza to catch the impromptu 15-minute set sponsored by gay dating site Grindr, which also livestreamed the show.

Performing from a stage set inside one of Times Square's huge LED displays, Madonna sang six tracks, including Hung Up, Get Together, and I Love New York from her 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor.

She also sang I Feel So Free, Bring Your Love, and Love Sensation from her 15th studio album, which is set to drop on July 3.