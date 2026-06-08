Megan Thee Stallion lights up the stage at Tony Awards!
New York, New York - Megan Thee Stallion brought her hot girl energy to the 79th annual Tony Awards!
Sunday evening's show began with an electrifying performance from the ceremony's hostess, Pink, and the Houston hottie.
Megan appeared on stage for the opening number decked out in her Moulin Rouge getup, which featured a velvet red overcoat, a gold-and-black corset, as well as a black top hat and matching boots.
The Savage rapper dropped a brief verse as she was carried in by two shirtless backup dancers.
Gitchi gitchi ya ya da da!
Later, Megan changed into a sheer silver halter-neck gown while presenting the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical.
The Grammy-winner transitioned into the theater world with her brief run as Zidler in the Broadway show, Moulin Rouge!, earlier this year.
As of late, Megan's been busy making new music and bringing back her hottie vibes, because all that "wifey s***" is dead following her split from Klay Thompson!
Cover photo: Collage: Theo Wargo & Jenny Anderson / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP