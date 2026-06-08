Megan Thee Stallion lights up the stage at Tony Awards!

New York, New York - Megan Thee Stallion brought her hot girl energy to the 79th annual Tony Awards!

Megan Thee Stallion joined Pink on stage for this year's Tony Awards and later presented the award for Best Actress. © Collage: Theo Wargo & Jenny Anderson / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Sunday evening's show began with an electrifying performance from the ceremony's hostess, Pink, and the Houston hottie.

Megan appeared on stage for the opening number decked out in her Moulin Rouge getup, which featured a velvet red overcoat, a gold-and-black corset, as well as a black top hat and matching boots.

The Savage rapper dropped a brief verse as she was carried in by two shirtless backup dancers.

Gitchi gitchi ya ya da da!

Later, Megan changed into a sheer silver halter-neck gown while presenting the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical.

The Grammy-winner transitioned into the theater world with her brief run as Zidler in the Broadway show, Moulin Rouge!, earlier this year.