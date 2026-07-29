Noah Kahan slams Trump admin. after White House page uses his music: "Would never approve"

Washington DC - Noah Kahan has joined the chorus of musicians who have called out President Donald Trump 's administration after the White House used his song in a new social media post – without approval.

Noah Kahan (l) said he never would have approved of the Trump administration using his music on the White House's social media pages. © Collage: IMAGO / Avalon.red & Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

Earlier this week, the White House shared photos of the president's visit to General Motors in an Instagram post set to the tune of Kahan's American Cars.

The 29-year-old singer soon caught wind of the post and expressed his disapproval in the comments: "Would never approve of my music being used in support of you or this administration."

The track has since been removed from the post, but a TikTok video using the song is still live on the White House's official page.

Kahan is far from the first musician to call out the Trump administration for using their music without permission.

Over the weekend, pop star Katy Perry said she was "deeply appalled" to see the White House had used her hit song Firework in a clip showing US military strikes on Iran.

"I did not approve this, I was not asked, and I absolutely do not condone it," she wrote via X. Her song has since been removed from the post.

Last year, both Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter slammed the Trump administration for featuring their songs in posts promoting the president's aggressive deportation agenda.