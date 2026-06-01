Olivia Rodrigo album predictions – what could her tracklist be telling us?
Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo's upcoming album, you look pretty sad for a girl in love, has got her fans theorizing up a storm! Here are our ideas on what the new record could hold, based on what we know about the singer.
The OR3 tracklist was revealed earlier this week in an Instagram post.
So, what can we tell from the song titles?
Well, the cure and drop dead have already come out and begged was played live on SNL.
She previously called the cure a "thesis statement" for the album, but maybe that's the thesis for the sadder half, while drop dead is another thesis for the happier half.
Many have already clocked that the album seems to have a sort of "A side/B side" thing going on, which Olivia seemed to confirm in her Insta post.
She labeled about half of the 13 songs under a title reflecting the positive sides of love ("girl so in love.")
These include:
- drop dead
- stupid song
- honeybee
- maggots for brains
- u + me = <3
- my way
- purple
The other half of the album is presumed to touch on the sadder moments ("you seem pretty sad.")
Songs under that header are listed as:
- the cure
- begged
- what's wrong with me
- less
- expectations
- cigarette smoke
This duality may have been a result of her split from Enola Holmes actor Louis Partridge, which reportedly went down during the creative process of the album.
"Dan [Nigro] and I, after writing breakup songs and stuff, we had the fun challenge of going back and actually tweaking some of the love songs that are on the record and making them a little more honest and more sad and creepy," the pop star said on Popcast by The New York Times on Friday.
What are Olivia Rodrigo's new songs about?
"The song purple was originally a love song," she told Popcast.
"It's like six songs, and it's purple, and that's when the doubt creeps in, and then the cure."
Initially, the song titled purple seems to be about her signature color. This could be a Taylor Swift Red-era moment, where Olivia deconstructs what the color means to her.
Her first two albums were overwhelmingly purple-coded, including the album covers themselves – but this latest era is more heavy on pink.
Maybe the song is her breaking up with purple, marking an epilogue to that time in her life. And how could Louis – whom she seemingly described as her "first real romantic love" – fit into all of that?
Other titles like cigarette smoke appear to allude to the Brit more directly, as fans have clocked him smoking on multiple occasions.
Another track, maggots for brains, could be sonically influenced by the band Funkadelic's iconic 1971 song Maggot Brain. After all, Liv seems to be leaning into that more adult rock 'n roll persona with the new singles – plus all of her onstage collabs with punk, rock, and grunge legends.
Don't miss Olivia Rodrigo's third album, you look pretty sad for a girl in love, when it comes out everywhere on June 12!
Cover photo: JEAN BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP