Olivia Rodrigo album predictions – what could her tracklist be telling us?

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo 's upcoming album , you look pretty sad for a girl in love, has got her fans theorizing up a storm! Here are our ideas on what the new record could hold, based on what we know about the singer.

Singer Olivia Rodrigo attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles on March 15, 2026. © JEAN BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP

The OR3 tracklist was revealed earlier this week in an Instagram post.

So, what can we tell from the song titles?

Well, the cure and drop dead have already come out and begged was played live on SNL.

She previously called the cure a "thesis statement" for the album, but maybe that's the thesis for the sadder half, while drop dead is another thesis for the happier half.

Many have already clocked that the album seems to have a sort of "A side/B side" thing going on, which Olivia seemed to confirm in her Insta post.

She labeled about half of the 13 songs under a title reflecting the positive sides of love ("girl so in love.")

These include:

drop dead

stupid song

honeybee

maggots for brains

u + me = <3

my way

purple

The other half of the album is presumed to touch on the sadder moments ("you seem pretty sad.")

Songs under that header are listed as:

the cure

begged

what's wrong with me

less

expectations

cigarette smoke

This duality may have been a result of her split from Enola Holmes actor Louis Partridge, which reportedly went down during the creative process of the album.

"Dan [Nigro] and I, after writing breakup songs and stuff, we had the fun challenge of going back and actually tweaking some of the love songs that are on the record and making them a little more honest and more sad and creepy," the pop star said on Popcast by The New York Times on Friday.