Sydney Sweeney drops PDA-filled Aussie dump with boyfriend Scooter Braun!

Australia - Sydney Sweeney dropped an Aussie photo dump on Instagram that featured more sweet moments with her boyfriend, Scooter Braun!

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun flaunt their romance in the Euphoria star's latest Instagram dump. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Sydney_Sweeney

The Housemaid star filmed the Netflix flick Gundam in Australia – but she clearly enjoyed a lot of downtime, per her latest Instagram post!

The 20-slide dump that Sydney shared Sunday featured a selfie of the 28-year-old flaunting her blonde curls and enjoying herself with adventures like scuba diving, rock climbing, and engaging in an UNO match.

Scooter can be seen amid the carousel of images posing with Sydney in front of a helicopter while another snap shows him planting a kiss on her cheek.

More photos showed the 45-year-old wrapping his arms around his girlfriend at what appears to be a rope course, and then Sydney – decked out in glamorous attire – sweetly blowing an air kiss to Scooter.

Sydney previously shared a look at their time down under in May after the pair hard-launched the romance that reportedly began at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding.