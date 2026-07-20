Sydney Sweeney drops PDA-filled Aussie dump with boyfriend Scooter Braun!
Australia - Sydney Sweeney dropped an Aussie photo dump on Instagram that featured more sweet moments with her boyfriend, Scooter Braun!
The Housemaid star filmed the Netflix flick Gundam in Australia – but she clearly enjoyed a lot of downtime, per her latest Instagram post!
The 20-slide dump that Sydney shared Sunday featured a selfie of the 28-year-old flaunting her blonde curls and enjoying herself with adventures like scuba diving, rock climbing, and engaging in an UNO match.
Scooter can be seen amid the carousel of images posing with Sydney in front of a helicopter while another snap shows him planting a kiss on her cheek.
More photos showed the 45-year-old wrapping his arms around his girlfriend at what appears to be a rope course, and then Sydney – decked out in glamorous attire – sweetly blowing an air kiss to Scooter.
Sydney previously shared a look at their time down under in May after the pair hard-launched the romance that reportedly began at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding.
The Christy actor further solidified her affection for the mogul by throwing him a star-studded "surprise" birthday party back in June – if that's not love, then what is?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Sydney_Sweeney