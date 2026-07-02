Did Taylor Swift invite Harry Styles to her wedding?

New York, New York - Insiders have now confirmed that Harry Styles scored an invite to his ex Taylor Swift 's buzzy wedding in New York City!

Harry Styles (r.) reportedly scored an invite to Taylor Swift's wedding, but the pop star can't make it due to his touring schedule. © Collage: Theo Wargo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Landmark Media

As reported by Variety on Thursday, the 32-year-old pop star was invited to Taylor's star-studded ceremony – said to be taking place at Madison Square Garden on Friday night.

But alas, Harry is currently in the UK on his Together, Together Tour and thus won't be able to attend Taylor's wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce.

While the Watermelon Sugar singer does indeed have a romantic past with Taylor, the two have been on good terms since their brief fling ended in early 2013.

Harry also likely received an invite because of his current romance with Zoë Kravitz, who is a close friend of the 36-year-old bride.

The couple is even said to be engaged, which would mean that Harry fits into Taylor and Travis' alleged "no ring, no bring" wedding policy!

Zoë is expected to attend the ceremony, joining several of Taylor's famous pals also presumed to be going. Selena Gomez, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, Ice Spice, and the Haim sisters were all listed by Variety as sure bets.

The outlet also dished that the invitations were sent out digitally – "and came bundled with NDAs."

No one was willing to spill how much money they'd be on the hook for if they revealed any of the wedding details, but it's safe to guess it's not a small amount!