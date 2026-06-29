Have Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz found their wedding venue?

London, UK - Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are reportedly eyeing New Orleans as the setting for their wedding, with the city emerging as a sentimental front-runner for the couple's big day.

Harry Styles (r.) and Zoë Kravitz might have picked their wedding venue! © Collage: DIA DIPASUPIL & TIZIANA FABI / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Friends close to the couple believe the Louisiana city could prove to be a meaningful choice after the pair weighed several possible options, according to The Sun.

Part of the appeal reportedly stems from Zoë's father, musician Lenny Kravitz.

He has a deep connection to New Orleans – a city famously rooted in blues history – dating back to when he bought his first home there.

A source told the outlet Harry and Zoë might have famous friends and live a Hollywood lifestyle, but their wedding "won't be like that."

The insider added that the couple wants something distinctive, and that Zoë's family connection to the city, combined with its musical legacy, has made it a leading contender for the ceremony.

Another source recently dished that the ceremony is expected to take place around Christmas.

Family ties seem to be on the couple's mind lately, too, with Harry's mom reportedly hinting it may not be long before the pair start a family of their own.

This weekend, the pair also took advantage of London's heatwave, spotted cuddled up together on a picnic blanket during an outing on Hampstead Heath – the same day Harry gave fans a scare when he choked and briefly collapsed onstage during his Wembley Stadium show.