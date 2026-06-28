Not "all too well"-received: Taylor Swift got booed by the crowd at Alan Jackson's farewell concert!

Nashville, Tennessee - Taylor Swift honored Alan Jackson with a sweet message, yet the gesture was seemingly met with a mixed reaction from the crowd!

Taylor Swift's video message for Alan Jackson was seemingly met with a mix of boos and cheers from the crowd at his farewell concert. © Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Saturday, the farewell concert for the 67-year-old legend saw famous faces – such as Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, and Carrie Underwood – deliver unforgettable tribute performances.

Yet when the Anti-Hero hitmaker's special video message played at the Nissan Stadium, the response was unexpected, per a viral TikTok post.

As Taylor's face appeared on the screen, a mix of boos and cheers could be heard from the audience.

The 36-year-old is heard saying, "I appreciate you so much for the ways that you have just treated me and the other artists and writers with such support and encouragement over the years. And I am so excited for your show."

T-Swift hasn't addressed the unexpected reaction, and she probably won't. Why? Well, she's too busy! After all, her wedding to Travis Kelce may be happening next week.

