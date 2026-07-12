Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce turn heads as honeymoon rumors swirl
Laguna Beach, California - The queen of the music industry, Taylor Swift, isn't hiding in honeymoon bliss with her new husband, Travis Kelce.
When you're newlyweds, there's no time like the present to flaunt your forever love — even if it's at a former teammate's wedding. Images obtained by TMZ and Page Six show Swift and her Chiefs star husband attending the wedding of former Chiefs player JuJu Smith-Schuster to fitness influencer Laura Kruk at the Ritz-Carlton in Laguna Beach.
Though there were rumors that the A-list couple spent time at Swift's Rhode Island mansion following their "incredible" Adam Sandler-officiated wedding, and reports that they spent time with the Kelce family in Montana, they hadn't been photographed publicly since before their July 3 nuptials.
Until Smith-Shuster's wedding, that is.
While it's unclear how the images were obtained, with many speculating on social media that drones might have been used, it appears Swift and Kelce had a marvelous time at their friends' California wedding. Swift is seen laughing in several snaps, while Kelce is seen flashing his signature grin in several snaps.
As for her attire, according to Marie Claire, Swift rocked a Markarian Laila Floral Brocade gown, a Cartier bracelet, her custom engagement ring, and, more than likely, one of her newest accessories: a wedding band.
On Saturday, Swift and Kelce were reportedly spotted arriving at Dogpound Gym in Los Angeles, according to fan account The Taylor Swift Daily on X.
When and where will the newlyweds honeymoon? Time will soon tell.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce soak in newlywed bliss
Swift and Kelce's attendance at Smith-Schuster's wedding indicates there is no bad blood between the former Chiefs teammates, as Smith-Schuster signed a one-year contract with the New York Giants in June 2026.
The images of Swift and Kelce attending Smith-Schuster's wedding have led to online discourse about the newlywed's lavish MSG wedding, with some pointing out this is likely part of the reason the couple opted to have an indoor and super-secure wedding at Madison Square Garden.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani recently revealed that Swift paid "the cost of the permit that was lodged, which was over $160,000 for that event and for the response to that event."
Cover photo: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire