Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce turn heads as honeymoon rumors swirl

Laguna Beach, California - The queen of the music industry, Taylor Swift , isn't hiding in honeymoon bliss with her new husband, Travis Kelce .

Travis Kelce (l.) and Taylor Swift seen in Brooklyn, New York, in May 2026. © IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

When you're newlyweds, there's no time like the present to flaunt your forever love — even if it's at a former teammate's wedding. Images obtained by TMZ and Page Six show Swift and her Chiefs star husband attending the wedding of former Chiefs player JuJu Smith-Schuster to fitness influencer Laura Kruk at the Ritz-Carlton in Laguna Beach.

Though there were rumors that the A-list couple spent time at Swift's Rhode Island mansion following their "incredible" Adam Sandler-officiated wedding, and reports that they spent time with the Kelce family in Montana, they hadn't been photographed publicly since before their July 3 nuptials.

Until Smith-Shuster's wedding, that is.

While it's unclear how the images were obtained, with many speculating on social media that drones might have been used, it appears Swift and Kelce had a marvelous time at their friends' California wedding. Swift is seen laughing in several snaps, while Kelce is seen flashing his signature grin in several snaps.

As for her attire, according to Marie Claire, Swift rocked a Markarian Laila Floral Brocade gown, a Cartier bracelet, her custom engagement ring, and, more than likely, one of her newest accessories: a wedding band.

On Saturday, Swift and Kelce were reportedly spotted arriving at Dogpound Gym in Los Angeles, according to fan account The Taylor Swift Daily on X.

When and where will the newlyweds honeymoon? Time will soon tell.