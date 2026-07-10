Taylor Swift's new sister-in-law Kylie Kelce breaks silence on "incredible" MSG wedding

Lake Tahoe, California - Taylor Swift 's new sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, has broken her silence on the pop star's wedding of the century!

Kylie Kelce (l) described her new sister-in-law Taylor Swift's wedding at Madison Square Garden as "incredible." © Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo & Kena Betancur / AFP

After Taylor and NFL tight end Travis Kelce tied the knot at Madison Square Garden on July 3, Kylie Kelce – the wife of Travis' older brother Jason – has spoken out about the big day.

The 34-year-old podcast host supported her husband at the American Century Championship on Thursday, where People asked her about Taylor and Travis' star-studded nuptials.

Kylie had just one word to describe the lavish wedding: "Incredible."

Jason had similar praise for the ceremony, telling fans, "It was a good time," per the New York Post.

According to insiders, Kylie and Jason's four daughters served as Taylor's flower girls, while the 38-year-old former Philadelphia Eagle was Travis' best man.

Taylor and Travis opted not to have bridesmaids or groomsmen, with the 36-year-old Grammy winner's brother, Austin, instead serving as her "man of honor."

Nevertheless, the wedding still welcomed plenty of the bride and groom's famous friends.