Taylor Swift's new sister-in-law Kylie Kelce breaks silence on "incredible" MSG wedding
Lake Tahoe, California - Taylor Swift's new sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, has broken her silence on the pop star's wedding of the century!
After Taylor and NFL tight end Travis Kelce tied the knot at Madison Square Garden on July 3, Kylie Kelce – the wife of Travis' older brother Jason – has spoken out about the big day.
The 34-year-old podcast host supported her husband at the American Century Championship on Thursday, where People asked her about Taylor and Travis' star-studded nuptials.
Kylie had just one word to describe the lavish wedding: "Incredible."
Jason had similar praise for the ceremony, telling fans, "It was a good time," per the New York Post.
According to insiders, Kylie and Jason's four daughters served as Taylor's flower girls, while the 38-year-old former Philadelphia Eagle was Travis' best man.
Taylor and Travis opted not to have bridesmaids or groomsmen, with the 36-year-old Grammy winner's brother, Austin, instead serving as her "man of honor."
Nevertheless, the wedding still welcomed plenty of the bride and groom's famous friends.
A-listers like Selena Gomez, Hugh Grant, Gigi Hadid, and Bradley Cooper were all spotted heading to the event, while top NFL stars like Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, and George Kittle were also in attendance.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo & Kena Betancur / AFP