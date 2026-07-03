Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce secretly married already?

By Kelly Christ,  Mia Berger

New York, New York – According to the rumor mill, Taylor Swift is set to host a lavish wedding in New York City on Friday. However, an insider now claims she's already married to Travis Kelce!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (l.) have reportedly already said "I do."
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (l.) have reportedly already said "I do."  © John Locher/AP/dpa

Even though the big celebration at Madison Square Garden is set to go ahead as planned with around 1,000 friends and family members, the 36-year-olds are said to have already exchanged vows in a civil ceremony with his closest family.

Several sources confirmed this to Page Six on Thursday.

The location of that ceremony, however, remains unclear. An insider said there are rumors that the wedding took place in Tennessee.

Madonna dances back into critics' good graces with Confessions II
Madonna Madonna dances back into critics' good graces with Confessions II

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing at Madison Square Garden. And it's no surprise – hundreds of high‑profile guests are expected for the festivities.

Among the invited celebrities are singer Selena Gomez, model Gigi Hadid, producer Jack Antonoff, and actor Bradley Cooper.

Craftsmen have been working at full speed at Madison Square Garden for days.
Craftsmen have been working at full speed at Madison Square Garden for days.  © Ryan Murphy/AP/dpa
The famous venue is set to host Taylor Swift's grand wedding celebration this Friday.
The famous venue is set to host Taylor Swift's grand wedding celebration this Friday.  © Ryan Murphy/AP/dpa

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce donate millions ahead of lavish wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (r.) have donated about $26 million before the big wedding celebration.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (r.) have donated about $26 million before the big wedding celebration.  © DAVID EULITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Foto von DAVID EULITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

However, one name is missing from the guest list: that of her former best friend Blake Lively.

The 38-year-old was apparently not invited to Swift’s bachelorette party, and she was seen hundreds of miles away in Lake Placid as the rehearsal dinner got underway on Thursday.

Just over a year and a half ago, the two women were considered inseparable and were regularly seen together in public.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds skip town as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding frenzy takes over NYC
Taylor Swift Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds skip town as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding frenzy takes over NYC

Since Swift was drawn into Lively's legal dispute with her It Ends With Us co‑star Justin Baldoni and even had their private messages published, their close relationship has fractured.

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement in August last year with a heartfelt Instagram post.

Experts estimate the value of Taylor Swift's engagement ring at $550,000 to $5 million.
Experts estimate the value of Taylor Swift's engagement ring at $550,000 to $5 million.  © Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa

Before the celebrations this weekend, the celebrity couple is also said to have donated roughly $26 million to charity, including several located in the Big Apple.

Cover photo: John Locher/AP/dpa

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