Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce secretly married already?

New York, New York – According to the rumor mill, Taylor Swift is set to host a lavish wedding in New York City on Friday. However, an insider now claims she's already married to Travis Kelce!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (l.) have reportedly already said "I do." © John Locher/AP/dpa

Even though the big celebration at Madison Square Garden is set to go ahead as planned with around 1,000 friends and family members, the 36-year-olds are said to have already exchanged vows in a civil ceremony with his closest family.

Several sources confirmed this to Page Six on Thursday.

The location of that ceremony, however, remains unclear. An insider said there are rumors that the wedding took place in Tennessee.

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing at Madison Square Garden. And it's no surprise – hundreds of high‑profile guests are expected for the festivities.

Among the invited celebrities are singer Selena Gomez, model Gigi Hadid, producer Jack Antonoff, and actor Bradley Cooper.