Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce secretly married already?
New York, New York – According to the rumor mill, Taylor Swift is set to host a lavish wedding in New York City on Friday. However, an insider now claims she's already married to Travis Kelce!
Even though the big celebration at Madison Square Garden is set to go ahead as planned with around 1,000 friends and family members, the 36-year-olds are said to have already exchanged vows in a civil ceremony with his closest family.
Several sources confirmed this to Page Six on Thursday.
The location of that ceremony, however, remains unclear. An insider said there are rumors that the wedding took place in Tennessee.
Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing at Madison Square Garden. And it's no surprise – hundreds of high‑profile guests are expected for the festivities.
Among the invited celebrities are singer Selena Gomez, model Gigi Hadid, producer Jack Antonoff, and actor Bradley Cooper.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce donate millions ahead of lavish wedding
However, one name is missing from the guest list: that of her former best friend Blake Lively.
The 38-year-old was apparently not invited to Swift’s bachelorette party, and she was seen hundreds of miles away in Lake Placid as the rehearsal dinner got underway on Thursday.
Just over a year and a half ago, the two women were considered inseparable and were regularly seen together in public.
Since Swift was drawn into Lively's legal dispute with her It Ends With Us co‑star Justin Baldoni and even had their private messages published, their close relationship has fractured.
Swift and Kelce announced their engagement in August last year with a heartfelt Instagram post.
Before the celebrations this weekend, the celebrity couple is also said to have donated roughly $26 million to charity, including several located in the Big Apple.
Cover photo: John Locher/AP/dpa