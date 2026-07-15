Zendaya gives goddess vibes with ethereal wings at The Odyssey's New York premiere!

New York, New York - Zendaya flaunted her pretty wings at the New York premiere of The Odyssey!

Zendaya gave Greek goddess vibes with her angelic gown and large wings at the New York premiere for The Odyssey. © Collage: MIKE COPPOLA & Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

An angel landed in the Big Apple on Tuesday with the Euphoria alum's latest whimsical look amid her press run for Christopher Nolan's fantasy-action film.

Zendaya arrived at the event in an all-white gown from French fashion house Matières Fécales, which featured a deep V-cut strapless neckline, a thigh slit, and a dramatic train adorned with feathers.

The 29-year-old added large angel wings to the dreamy look, while her hair was styled in a tousled fishtail braid. She completed the look with very simple glam and diamond drop earrings.

Zendaya portrays the goddess, Athena, in the adaptation of Homer's Greek epic while her husband, Tom Holland, plays Odysseus' son, Telemachus.

The Uncharted star confirmed that the longtime couple wed after months of speculation, though the details about the pair's nuptials remain strictly under wraps.

The Odyssey isn't Zendaya's only blockbuster film dropping this summer, as Spider-Man: Brand New Day premieres on July 31.