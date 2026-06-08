Gov Ball 2026 Day 3: Jennie and A$AP Rocky close out NYC festival after weather scare passes

Queens, New York - Governors Ball music festival wrapped up its final day on Sunday with performances from Jennie, A$AP Rocky, Dominic Fike, Japanese Breakfast, Slayyyter, and more as festivalgoers enjoyed a mostly dry finale after Saturday's storm chaos .

Slayyyter, Geese, and Japanese Breakfast (l-r) performed incredible sets during the final day of Governors Ball NYC. © Collage: TAG24 / Jenna Cavaliere

A brief stretch of rain rolled through Flushing Meadows Corona Park in the early afternoon, but unlike the weather-related disruptions that plagued Day 2, Sunday's shower lasted less than 30 minutes before clearing out for the remainder of the festival.

Fans packed the grounds early as artists including Rachel Chinouriri, Blood Orange, Clipse, Holly Humberstone, Geese, Dominic Fike, Jennie, and A$AP Rocky took over the festival's stages throughout the day.

Slayyyter made her Governors Ball debut on the GovBallNYC Stage with a high-energy set featuring OLD TECHNOLOGY and YES GODDD before pausing to thank the crowd.

"Thank you for coming to my set. I've never played Gov Ball before, so it's an honor to be here," she told fans before launching into CANNIBALISM!

The pop star continued with fan favorites including I'M ACTUALLY KINDA FAMOUS, $T. LOSER, BEAT UP CHANEL$, and more.

Meanwhile, Japanese Breakfast brought a dreamy atmosphere to the Snapchat Stage as lead singer Michelle Zauner and the band performed songs including The Woman That Loves You, Kokomo, IN, Honey Water, Boyish, The Body Is a Blade, and Picture Window.

Holly Humberstone kept the momentum going with Scarlett and other tracks before indie rock star Geese delivered one of the rowdiest sets of the day.

The band ripped through songs including Cobra, 2122, 100 Horses, I See Myself, Cowboy Nudes, Bow Down, Au Pays du Cocaine, and Taxes.

By the time Geese began performing Trinidad, multiple mosh pits had broken out.

As the evening crowds swelled, Dominic Fike, Jennie, and A$AP Rocky took over the festival's biggest stages to close out Governors Ball 2026 in style.