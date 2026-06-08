Gov Ball 2026 Day 3: Jennie and A$AP Rocky close out NYC festival after weather scare passes
Queens, New York - Governors Ball music festival wrapped up its final day on Sunday with performances from Jennie, A$AP Rocky, Dominic Fike, Japanese Breakfast, Slayyyter, and more as festivalgoers enjoyed a mostly dry finale after Saturday's storm chaos.
A brief stretch of rain rolled through Flushing Meadows Corona Park in the early afternoon, but unlike the weather-related disruptions that plagued Day 2, Sunday's shower lasted less than 30 minutes before clearing out for the remainder of the festival.
Fans packed the grounds early as artists including Rachel Chinouriri, Blood Orange, Clipse, Holly Humberstone, Geese, Dominic Fike, Jennie, and A$AP Rocky took over the festival's stages throughout the day.
Slayyyter made her Governors Ball debut on the GovBallNYC Stage with a high-energy set featuring OLD TECHNOLOGY and YES GODDD before pausing to thank the crowd.
"Thank you for coming to my set. I've never played Gov Ball before, so it's an honor to be here," she told fans before launching into CANNIBALISM!
The pop star continued with fan favorites including I'M ACTUALLY KINDA FAMOUS, $T. LOSER, BEAT UP CHANEL$, and more.
Meanwhile, Japanese Breakfast brought a dreamy atmosphere to the Snapchat Stage as lead singer Michelle Zauner and the band performed songs including The Woman That Loves You, Kokomo, IN, Honey Water, Boyish, The Body Is a Blade, and Picture Window.
Holly Humberstone kept the momentum going with Scarlett and other tracks before indie rock star Geese delivered one of the rowdiest sets of the day.
The band ripped through songs including Cobra, 2122, 100 Horses, I See Myself, Cowboy Nudes, Bow Down, Au Pays du Cocaine, and Taxes.
By the time Geese began performing Trinidad, multiple mosh pits had broken out.
As the evening crowds swelled, Dominic Fike, Jennie, and A$AP Rocky took over the festival's biggest stages to close out Governors Ball 2026 in style.
Dominic Fike, Jennie, and A$AP Rocky power through Gov Ball finale
Dominic Fike mixed crowd banter with a packed set featuring How Much Is Weed? Double Negative, Misses, One Glass, and Sandman.
Before performing Ant Pile, he encouraged fans to feel free to jump around, saying that's what they came for.
The singer later joked about being one of the only people in NYC wearing flip-flops.
"I seen a lot of you wearing shiesty's and sweaters. What's good with that?" he laughed.
He also opened up about recently cutting back on alcohol, telling the crowd that it hasn't been an easy feat in New York City but that he'd rather play chess instead.
Dominic continued with Why, Westcoast Collective, Babydoll, White Keys, Bodies, Phone Numbers, Great Pretender, and Politics & Violence, while also debuting an unreleased track titled AI.
Jennie followed with one of the most anticipated performances of the weekend, opening with Filter, Damn Right, and Mantra.
"It's nice to see everyone," she told the crowd, adding that it was her first time performing at Governors Ball.
The BLACKPINK star kept the energy high with Start a War, Handlebars, One Of The Girls, Love Hangover, Dracula, Seoul City, and F.T.S. She also treated fans to two unreleased songs before wrapping up her set with ExtraL, Starlight, and her viral hit Like Jennie.
The festival's final performance belonged to Harlem native A$AP Rocky, whose stage production featured a helicopter suspended high above the crowd and a warning that the show would include SWAT performers and strobe effects.
Rocky powered through tracks including GRIM Freestyle, Praise The Lord, Everyday, Jukebox Joints, Helicopter, Stole Ya Flow, Punk Rocky, and Tailor Swif.
One of the night's biggest surprises came when Tokischa joined him onstage for the first-ever live performance of their collaboration FLACKITO JODYE.
Cover photo: Collage: TAG24 / Jenna Cavaliere